Westchester Reveals Playland Park Attendance Numbers For July 4th Weekend

Zak Failla
Thousands came out to Rye Playland Park over the holiday weekend as Westchester celebrated Independence Day and the return of normalcy following a dour year for holiday celebrations in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Nearly 25,000 people frequented the park over the holiday, where many enjoyed the park for the first time since 2019 after it was forced to shutter its doors as a safety precaution.

According to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, on Sunday, July 4, attendance at the park hit 13,528, while the following day, on Monday, July 5, 10,720 visited Playland.

In total, 24,348 patrons were in attendance at the park.

“After being closed to the public for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am excited to welcome thousands of people from all over Westchester County back to a Playland to gather,” Latimer previously said. “It’s a summer tradition to cap off a day at the park with celebratory fireworks.”

