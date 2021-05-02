Northern Westchester Pizzeria Touted For 'Totally Amazing' Pies

Pizza is always a go-to item for dinner and there's one place in Northern Westchester that's serves up wood-fire pizza that has many taste buds watering.

Wood and Fire Pizza in Pleasantville is a family-owned business that offers not only pizza, but traditional Neapolitan cuisine with a modern twist.

A staple for a few years, the restaurant is getting renewed attention with from foodies and Yelpers alike.

One local foodie wrote to give a COVID update - "totally amazing. The same take your tastebuds to another level recipes available curbside for takeout. Every precaution is taken. Please support this business during these challenging times."

Others point to their favorite pies and pasta dishes as a reason to visit Wood and Fire.

"Excellent food and service from start to finish. We started off with the wings appetizer which was in caramelized onions and parm cheese. Our main meals were chicken scarp and the chef special of Chilean sea bass which both were so tasty. Overall experience was a home run and definitely found a new place to spend our Friday nights. This place a must to try," a Yelper said.

Another pointed to the pizza: "I really really enjoyed the selection of food and service here. Seating was prompt, decor was modern and the menu had so many pizza options. I especially liked the fact that they serve traditional pizza but with an old world flare. Everything is delicious and I highly recommend the margarita pizza as the sauce to cheese ratio is excellent as their timing in the wood fire oven is on point, leaving the pizza thin and scorch mark free."

A glance at the menu shows a host of pasta and seafood dishes as well as the pizza along with cocktails and homemade desserts.

Prices run medium to high. Outdoor seating available. Takeout available. Several reviewers mentioned parking can be a problem, so be prepared.

The restaurant is located at 59 Marble Ave. in Pleasantville.

