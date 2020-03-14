COVID-19: Coronavirus Can Remain In Air 3 Hours, Live On Some Surfaces 2-3 Days, Tests Show

A newly released study suggests that the novel strain of the coronavirus can remain in the air for up to three hours, and live on hard surfaces for several days.

According to the research published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, the virus can remain on copper surfaces for several hours and on cardboard for up to 24 hours. It could potentially also survive on stainless steel and plastic for up to three days.

Earlier published students suggested that COVID-19 could live on hard surfaces for more than a week, whereas the flu can only survive for up to 48 hours.

Globally, there have been 145,032 coronavirus cases that resulted in 5,408 deaths. There have been 2,089 cases reported in the United States, but that number is expected to spike in the coming weeks as states start ramping up testing for coronavirus.

“This is the third highly pathogenic human coronavirus that has emerged in the last two decades,” researchers wrote. “Person-to-person transmission has been described both in hospital and family settings. It is therefore of utmost importance to prevent any further spread in the public and healthcare settings.

“Transmission of coronaviruses from contaminated dry surfaces has been postulated including self-inoculation of mucous membranes of the nose, eyes or mouth, emphasizing the importance of a detailed understanding of coronavirus persistence on inanimate surfaces”

