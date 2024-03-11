Former Somers Fire Chief Dies: 'He Will Be Deeply Missed'

Raymond Baker Sr., the former chief of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department, died on Sunday, March 10, the department announced on Monday, March 11.

The department did not release his age.

Baker originally joined the Somers Volunteer Fire Department in 2007 and was an active member for seven years, serving as chief in 2014. He then joined the Goldens Bridge Volunteer Fire Department in 2015, serving as a Deputy Chief.

Additionally, Baker was also a retired Hartsdale firefighter and served with the department for 32 years.

He leaves behind his wife, Ann, and his two sons, Raymond Jr and Ryan.

"He will be deeply missed," the department wrote on social media.

Additional information about Baker's death, including his funeral arrangements, has not yet been announced.

