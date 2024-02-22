2-Alarm Fire Ravages Somers Home, Causes Roof Collapse

The blaze began on Wednesday, Feb. 21 around 4:50 p.m. at a home in Somers on Tanna Hill Court in the Preserves Complex, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving crews soon found heavy flames coming from the front of the house and began an aggressive attack inside the home's interior. As conditions continued to deteriorate and flames spread to other areas of the residence, a second alarm was requested, bringing in manpower from countless surrounding departments.

Soon, the integrity of the residence's roof was compromised and firefighters were ordered out of the home. The blaze was eventually brought under control after around four and a half hours, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

