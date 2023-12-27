Car Goes Up In Flames At Intersection In Somers

The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 24 just after 3:30 p.m., when firefighters from the Somers Volunteer Fire Department were sent to the intersection of Pines Bridge Road and Moseman Avenue for a motor vehicle fire, the department said.

Once initial crews arrived at the scene, they confirmed that a vehicle was up in flames and called for more manpower. Once more units arrived, the blaze was quickly extinguished, according to fire officials.

Units spent around an hour and 20 minutes at the scene in total.

