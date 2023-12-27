Fog 43°

Car Goes Up In Flames At Intersection In Somers

Firefighters had to race to a Northern Westchester intersection after a car caught on fire, officials said.

The car fire happened at the intersection of Moseman Avenue and Pines Bridge Road in Somers.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 24 just after 3:30 p.m., when firefighters from the Somers Volunteer Fire Department were sent to the intersection of Pines Bridge Road and Moseman Avenue for a motor vehicle fire, the department said.

Once initial crews arrived at the scene, they confirmed that a vehicle was up in flames and called for more manpower. Once more units arrived, the blaze was quickly extinguished, according to fire officials. 

Units spent around an hour and 20 minutes at the scene in total. 

