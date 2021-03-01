Popular Westchester Restaurant Announces Closure

After 22 years in business, a popular Westchester restaurant is closing its doors due to the loss of its lease.

Sunset Cove Restaurant, known for its classic Italian fare and scenic location overlooking the Hudson River and new Tappan Zee Bridge in Tarrytown, announced on Sunday, Feb. 28 it was closing its door for good.

"It is with heavy hearts that Sunset Cove Restaurant has permanently closed in Tarrytown," owners Tommy Calandrucci and Gianni Piccolino said.

"As a member of the Tarrytown community since 1997, we have been dedicated to providing the best service and food on the Hudson River," they added.

For years, the restaurant and catering company had been one of the most sought after places to help create many milestone occasions memorably, whether it was a first date, engagement, bridal shower, wedding, baby shower, sweet sixteen, and more inside or on their patio overlooking the Hudson River.

"We truly enjoyed being an integral part of it and have enjoyed hearing your stories as to how we helped create beautiful memories," they added.

Both plan to keep their two other restaurants, Stone Fire Restaurant and Basilico Pizza Pasta & Gourmet up and running.

The group also plans to begin Sunset Cove Catering for off-premise catering needs.

