New Brazilian Steakhouse To Open In Westchester

For lovers of Brazilian steakhouses, good news, one that is well known in Manhattan and on Long Island is opening a spot in Westchester.

Fogo de Chão has announced it's opening a restaurant at a new location in White Plains on Tuesday, April 6.

Located in a historic city landmark at 235 Main St., the new restaurant, known for its strict COVID safety protocols, plans to build upon the success they have experienced at their two current locations.

Fogo de Chão specializes in the Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco, roasting high quality, simply seasoned cuts of meats over an open flame, each butchered and carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs.

Fogo’s seasonal Market Table welcomes guests to discover and enjoy fresh salads and soup, exotic fruits, vegetables, imported charcuterie, and more.

Those looking for a more casual, relaxed experience can order signature cocktails, South American wines, and smaller, shareable plates in Bar Fogo.

New menu offerings such as premium dry-aged cuts, Wagyu New York Strip, and all-day happy hour will be available to all guests, as well as contactless takeout and delivery options.

The White Plains team is led by General Manager and Head Gaucho Chef Jorge Almeida, who brings 10 years of experience with Fogo de Chão to his new position.

Originally from Paraíba, Brazil, he learned the Gaucho way of life from his father which has been passed down through generations in his family. Almeida previously worked at Fogo’s Philadelphia and Manhattan locations.

“It’s our honor to introduce authentic South Brazilian culture to Westchester, and we welcome everyone to discover a new way of dining that only Fogo can offer,” said Almeida.

