Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Somers Daily Voice serves Somers, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Somers Daily Voice serves Somers, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Reward Offered For Information On Fatal Yorktown Crash
Business

CVS Reopens Westchester Store Nearly Two Years After Fire

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A look at the fire on Dec. 20, 2018.
A look at the fire on Dec. 20, 2018. Photo Credit: Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department

CVS Pharmacy has just reopened a Westchester location that was ravaged by a fire in December of 2018.

The fire started at Excelsior Cleaners in Larchmont on Dec. 20 of 2018, spreading to the CVS, Shop & Shop and other small stores adjoining it in the Ferndale Plaza on Boston Post Road. 

While the Stop & Shop location reopened at 6 p.m. that day, just three hours after fire crews arrived at the scene, the CVS location was left with severe damage, including basement flooding.

According to CVS spokesperson Hannah Will, the location reopened on Friday, Aug. 28 as a HealthHUB, which will have expanded pharmacy and health services including MinuteClinic. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Somers Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.