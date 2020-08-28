CVS Reopens Westchester Store Nearly Two Years After Fire

CVS Pharmacy has just reopened a Westchester location that was ravaged by a fire in December of 2018.

The fire started at Excelsior Cleaners in Larchmont on Dec. 20 of 2018, spreading to the CVS, Shop & Shop and other small stores adjoining it in the Ferndale Plaza on Boston Post Road.

While the Stop & Shop location reopened at 6 p.m. that day, just three hours after fire crews arrived at the scene, the CVS location was left with severe damage, including basement flooding.

According to CVS spokesperson Hannah Will, the location reopened on Friday, Aug. 28 as a HealthHUB, which will have expanded pharmacy and health services including MinuteClinic.

