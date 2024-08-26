Partly Cloudy 82°

38-Year-Old Man Accused Of Stealing Over $3K In Power Grid Material In Somers

A Hudson Valley man has been hit with grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing wire and other power grid material from a contractor working with a utility company in Northern Westchester, police said.

 Photo Credit: Canva/John Guccione
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Putnam County resident Michael Dziedzic of Mahopac, age 38, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 9 in connection with the alleged theft, New York State Police announced on Monday, Aug. 26. 

According to authorities, Dziedzic stole wire and construction material worth more than $3,000 on several occasions. The material was taken from a contractor company working for NYSEG in the area of Somers beginning in May 2024, police added. 

After his arrest, Dziedzic was charged with: 

  • Third-degree grand larceny;
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief. 

Dziedzic was later issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Somers Court, police said.

