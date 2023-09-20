3-Car Crash Sends Person To Hospital In Somers, Causes Road Closure

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 15 just before 10:30 p.m., when members of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department responded to a three-car crash in the area of Tomahawk Street (Route 118) and Lakeview Drive, according to the department.

Arriving crews found that multiple people had been injured as a result of the collision and called for additional help while closing Tomahawk Street from Green Tree Road to Mohawk Lane.

One injured person was eventually taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Tomahawk Street was re-opened after around an hour, the department said.

