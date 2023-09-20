Fair 48°

3-Car Crash Sends Person To Hospital In Somers, Causes Road Closure

A three-car crash in Northern Westchester left one person hospitalized and caused a temporary road closure as crews cleaned up the scene. 

The crash happened on Tomahawk Street (Route 118) in Somers in the area of Lakeview Drive.
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 15 just before 10:30 p.m., when members of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department responded to a three-car crash in the area of Tomahawk Street (Route 118) and Lakeview Drive, according to the department. 

Arriving crews found that multiple people had been injured as a result of the collision and called for additional help while closing Tomahawk Street from Green Tree Road to Mohawk Lane.

One injured person was eventually taken to a local hospital to receive treatment. 

Tomahawk Street was re-opened after around an hour, the department said. 

