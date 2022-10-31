Expect Delays: Single-Lane Daytime Closure Scheduled On Hutchinson River Parkway In Scarsdale

Roadwork on a Westchester County highway could spell delays this week.

Crews will be closing one southbound lane along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Scarsdale and Harrison on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to the Department of Transportation.

One lane is expected to close from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between State Route 127 (exit 14) and Mamaroneck Avenue (exit 13).

Transportation officials said the closure will allow road crews to facilitate construction activity in the area.

Drivers were encouraged to slow down through that stretch and were reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Scarsdale and receive free news updates.