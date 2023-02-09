New Superintendent Tapped For Scarsdale Schools

A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent.

The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13.

Patrick was chosen after a thorough nationwide search that ultimately vetted more than 65 candidates for the job. The school board eventually decided to stay with Patrick, who already works for the district.

Patrick has served as the district's Interim Superintendent since May 2022, and before that, served as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development since 2016. He also served as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in Bedford for eight years.

He has also served as a teacher, teaching classes such as earth science, biology, and A.P. environmental science.

As for his qualifications, Patrick holds a bachelor of science in Biology-Geology from the University of Rochester, a master's degree in Geology from the University of South Carolina, a Master's of Education from Bank Street College of Education, and a doctorate from Manhattanville College.

Patrick expressed excitement about his new position.

"It is truly a privilege and a professional dream come true," he said, adding, "To my mind, what makes leading this district so special is the combination of an exceptionally engaged student body and an extraordinary faculty and staff situated in a community deeply committed to ensuring a world-class education for its youth."

School Board president Amber Yusuf praised Patrick.

"We are confident that Dr. Patrick’s leadership will create an inclusive environment for our students, faculty and staff, and community," she said.

Yusuf added, "After an extensive and thorough search process, Dr. Patrick inspires the full confidence of the Board and we enthusiastically welcome him into his role as the Superintendent of Scarsdale schools."

