Indoor Golf Simulator, Eatery Opens In Scarsdale: 'Go Beyond Local Sports Bar'

Golfzon Social, located in Scarsdale at 691 Central Park Ave., opened up to hackers, pros, and everyone in between on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The new business combines advanced state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators with a modern social space meant to be a destination for "those looking to go beyond the local sports bar," Golfzon owners said.

What this means is that after spending time swinging away in one of the location's 16 simulator bays, visitors can grab a bite to eat and a drink while watching games on one of the many flat-screen TVs located near the bar, which serves craft beer and hand-crafted cocktails.

If you've never picked up a golf club before, don't worry, as the business is meant to cater to golfers of all skill levels, the owners said.

"Golfzon Social has something for everyone,” said Tim Schantz, the CEO of Troon, which specializes in providing golf-related leisure services and has partnered with Golfzon to create the new location.

New golfers will be able to get lessons from a resident PGA Professional, the owners said, also adding that the location will provide a "non-intimidating, welcoming setting."

Experienced golfers will also likely find fun at the location, as the simulator bays will allow them to virtually compete with other players around the world.

The best part? Golfers won't have to worry about the season or the weather, the owners said.

The location will utilize TwoVision simulators, which feature high-speed sensors that capture club head and ball flight data for realistic performance feedback. Additionally, the technology includes a 24-way directional moving swing plate that recreates stand and lie conditions.

There's even a virtual caddie to give you advice for each shot, the owners said.

Golfzon North America CEO Tommy Lim said he is excited for people in the Scarsdale area to start having fun at the new location.

"While golf is at its core, the facility caters to everyone who is looking for a fun and relaxing time, regardless of their prowess on the course," Lim said.

