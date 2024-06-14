Man Dead Following Shooting At Malta Home

The Saratoga County incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, in Malta at the Northway Estates mobile home park on Route 9.

Sheriff’s deputies said someone called 911 reporting a shooting inside a residence. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Nobody else inside the home was injured.

Authorities did not speculate on a possible motive for the shooting or say whether anyone was arrested.

The victim's name and age had not been released as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.