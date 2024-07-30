Fatal House Fire: 84-Year-Old Woman ID'd As Victim In Milton Blaze

The Saratoga County incident happened in the town of Milton, at a residence on Greenwood Drive, at around 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

Ballston Spa Fire officials said several agencies responded for a house that was on fire and possibly occupied.

Once the flames were extinguished and firefighters got inside, they found the body of an 84-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, July 30, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Mary Lou Cotton, of Milton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

