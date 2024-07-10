Saratoga County resident Jaylee Lyn Lawless, of Saratoga Springs, was last seen on Monday, July 1.

Police said Lawless may have traveled to New York City or out of state.

The teen is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She has numerous ear piercings and two nose piercings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.

