Jaylee Lyn Lawless, 16, Missing From Saratoga Springs

Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl from the region who has been missing for over a week.

Jaylee Lyn Lawless.

 Photo Credit: Saratoga Springs Police Department
Saratoga County resident Jaylee Lyn Lawless, of Saratoga Springs, was last seen on Monday, July 1.

Police said Lawless may have traveled to New York City or out of state.

The teen is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She has numerous ear piercings and two nose piercings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.

