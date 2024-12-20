Wakeboarder Rescued From Long Island Sound After Being Swept Away By Current In Rye

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 20 around 2:30 p.m., when a wakeboarder went missing while recreating in the Sound, the City of Rye Police Department announced.

According to the caller who reported the incident, he had been wakeboarding with a friend when they became separated, and he last saw the victim being pulled by the current toward Larchmont Harbor.

Rye Police immediately dispatched patrol units to several shore locations to search for the individual and interview the caller. Meanwhile, the department's Marine Unit also responded by boat and began searching the area.

The wakeboarder was ultimately located onshore at Seven Oaks Lane in the Village of Mamaroneck, authorities said. EMS units and patrol officers confirmed that the individual was not harmed.

