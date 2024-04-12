In an announcement on Thursday, April 11, the City of Rye Police Department issued a warning to residents concerning the unlicensed "contractors" that have been seen in the city.

According to police, the contractors will knock on residents' doors and claim they happened to be in the neighborhood. They will then offer to perform work such as sealing driveways, building new steps, or other similar jobs.

The fraudsters will then ask for a large upfront payment and disappear once they get it, the department said, adding that in other cases, they may begin the work without authorization to pressure homeowners into giving them a job.

The contractors are not trained, licensed, or insured, according to Rye Police.

"Professional contractors will never go door-to-door to solicit business," the department wrote, adding that all solicitors in the city must be vetted by police and issued a permit.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious can call the department at (914) 967-1234.

