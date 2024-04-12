Mostly Cloudy 58°

Unlicensed 'Contractors' Soliciting Business In Rye: Police

A police department in Westchester is warning residents to be wary of unlicensed contractors going door-to-door in an attempt to solicit large upfront payments. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Marcus Quigmire
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

In an announcement on Thursday, April 11, the City of Rye Police Department issued a warning to residents concerning the unlicensed "contractors" that have been seen in the city. 

According to police, the contractors will knock on residents' doors and claim they happened to be in the neighborhood. They will then offer to perform work such as sealing driveways, building new steps, or other similar jobs. 

The fraudsters will then ask for a large upfront payment and disappear once they get it, the department said, adding that in other cases, they may begin the work without authorization to pressure homeowners into giving them a job. 

The contractors are not trained, licensed, or insured, according to Rye Police.

"Professional contractors will never go door-to-door to solicit business," the department wrote, adding that all solicitors in the city must be vetted by police and issued a permit. 

Anyone who sees anything suspicious can call the department at (914) 967-1234. 

