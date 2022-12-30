Contact Us
Rye Daily Voice serves Rye, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Top-Prize Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Westchester
Traffic

Construction To Back Up Traffic For Weeks In Rye Business District

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The Rye Central Business District on Purchase Street. The Rye Central Business District on Purchase Street.
The Rye Central Business District on Purchase Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The work will be completed on Purchase Street between Purdy and Locust Avenues. The work will be completed on Purchase Street between Purdy and Locust Avenues.
The work will be completed on Purchase Street between Purdy and Locust Avenues. Photo Credit: Facebook/City of Rye Police Department

A construction project is expected to cause delays for over two months in a busy business district in Westchester County. 

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, a gas main replacement project will begin in the Rye Central Business District, which will include Purchase Street between Purdy and Locust Avenues, according to the City of Rye Police Department. 

During the replacement process, which is expected to take between 10 and 12 weeks, on-street parking will not be available and the street will only remain open one way. The road may also close periodically. 

The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. There may be times though when work goes past 5 p.m., officials said. 

The project will be completed by Con Edison, which is "working to minimize the inconvenience," police said.

During the span of construction, there will be an increased police presence in the area. 

to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.