Rye's Playland To Open Despite Legal Battles With Operator, County Officials Say

Jenkins addressed the issue during a Monday, Jan. 27 briefing, emphasizing the County’s commitment to keeping the historic Rye amusement park open.

"We have long said that Playland is the crown jewel of this County," Jenkins said, adding, "Since 2018, the County has made every effort to ensure this beloved park thrives for future generations and today that commitment continues."

The dispute with Standard Amusements stems from the company’s termination as the park's operator in November 2024. While Jenkins acknowledged previous settlement discussions, he denied claims that the County had prior knowledge of the termination. He criticized Standard Amusements for financial mismanagement, saying:

"The bottom line is this: Standard Amusements was losing money. They couldn’t make Playland work, and now they are trying to place the blame on the County for their failure - after the County has spent close to $150 million pursuant to the PMA.”

However, in a lengthy statement, Standard Amusements pushed back on the County’s claims, saying they had “tirelessly worked to revitalize Playland” by improving rides and attractions, engaging local artists, launching a seasonal ferry service, and creating new traditions for the community.

The company alleged that the County failed to meet its contractual construction deadlines, despite receiving a one-year extension and exceeding its $125 million project budget.

"Despite spending over $150 million of taxpayer money— already surpassing their $125 million budget intended to cover completion of the entire project—the County has proven incapable and is nowhere near done," the statement read.

Standard Amusements accused the County of inventing defaults to shift blame and misrepresenting the terms of their agreement. They added that their termination of the contract was fully within their rights, citing clear provisions in the agreement for such circumstances.

"Regarding our contract, the wording is clear. Legislator Parker may say this is a “marriage made in hell”—but the fact is we have a prenup," the statement continued.

Standard Amusements also expressed skepticism over the County’s ability to prepare Playland for the 2025 season.

"It is not apparent to us how the County, after squandering the months we have afforded them, will be ready to open Playland for the start of the season," Standard Amusements representatives said.

The public-private partnership between the County and Standard Amusements was initially signed under former County Executive Rob Astorino’s administration. The deal required the County to reimburse Standard for investments and operational expenses, but Jenkins said his administration renegotiated aspects of the agreement to limit taxpayer liability. A bankruptcy court ruling, however, prevented the County from fully exiting the partnership.

Jenkins also highlighted several alleged failures by Standard Amusements, including:

Keeping numerous rides closed during operating seasons, violating industry standards;

Failing to hire sufficient maintenance staff;

Leaving crucial repairs unaddressed, including issues flagged in an October 2024 safety audit;

Withholding payments to the County, despite evidence that required projects were completed.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Jenkins reassured residents that Playland will be ready to open in time for the 2025 season.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rye and receive free news updates.