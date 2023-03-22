17 Hauls Of Waste Illegally Dumped By I-95, I-287 In Rye: Suspect At Large, Police Say

Police are searching for whoever was responsible for illegally dumping numerous hauls of construction waste along highways in Westchester.

The waste was discovered along Interstate 95 and Interstate 287 in the City of Rye on multiple days, including Thursday, Jan. 5; Tuesday, Jan. 24; and Saturday, March 18, according to state police.

In total, authorities estimate that around 17 large hauls of construction excavation waste were dumped, and further investigation revealed that similar material had been dumped in Harrison along a local roadway as well during the same periods of time.

The investigation into the illegal dumping is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call state police in Tarrytown at 914-332-6730.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

