Man Drowns At Rye Boat Basin

A man was found dead from drowning at a boat basin in the area, according to authorities.

The incident took in Rye around 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Rye Boat Basin on Milton Road.

Officers responded to the boat basin on a report of an unidentified man in the water, said Lt. Michael Anfuso, of the Rye Police.

Responding officers went into the water and pulled the 76-year-old man up onto the dock. Rye Brook and Port Chester Rye EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead around 9:15 a.m., Anfuso said.

The man was turned over to the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, he added.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

An Investigation has been opened by the Rye Police Department but at this time foul play is not suspected, Anfuso said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

