COVID-19: Retired, Non-Working Nurses Asked To Contact Westchester County

As the number of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) climbs across the state, Westchester County officials are putting out the call for nurses.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said on Wednesday, March 18, that all available licensed nurses are needed to step forward and once again work in service of their neighbors.

“The reality is we don’t have enough nurses to meet our current demand – and that demand will only grow," Latimer said. "We need you now more than ever – your expertise, your education, your experience- you.”

The call applies to retired or currently non-working nurses.

Nurses will be utilized to assist at locations such as nursing homes, child care programs, congregate care facilities, senior buildings, and other sites that serve vulnerable populations, Latimer said.

Westchester County Department of Social Services will coordinate the placements in partnership with the Department of Health.

Those interested in serving the community in this capacity should contact Lindsay Jackson at lajc@westchestergov.com .

Additionally, the state is asking all recently retired health professionals (including doctors) to volunteer to act as reserve staff.

Medical professionals interested in volunteering are asked to complete this survey: https://apps.health.ny.gov/pubpal/builder/survey/retired-health-professional

“If the surge of coronavirus cases reaches predicted levels as we saw in Italy, we need more testing, more beds, more ventilators, and more nurses and doctors," said Latimer. "If you can contribute to the cause complete the survey above. We need you for what may be coming – and we thank you in advance for your service during this unprecedented time.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.