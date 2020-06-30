COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Despite a cluster of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases stemming from a graduation ceremony in Westchester, there were just 18 newly confirmed cases in the county.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing at New Castle Town Hall, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that a total of 263,260 residents have been tested for the virus, with 34,798 testing positive.

There are currently 471 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, down from 951 three weeks ago. Seventy-three Westchester residents remain hospitalized with the virus, and there have been 1,424 COVID-19 fatalities.

Latimer noted that approximately 83 percent of Westchester residents who were tested for the virus tested negative.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality:

Yonkers: 7,115 (110 active);

New Rochelle: 3,038 (59);

Mount Vernon: 2,710 (48);

White Plains: 1,822 (35);

Port Chester: 1,246 (19);

Greenburgh: 1,149 (14);

Ossining Village: 1,062 (7);

Peekskill: 971 (15);

Cortlandt: 852 (27);

Yorktown: 698 (16);

Mount Pleasant: 584 (12);

Eastchester: 451 (8);

Mamaroneck Village: 433 (9);

Somers: 406 (40);

Harrison: 398 (3);

Sleepy Hollow: 373 (5);

Scarsdale: 354 (1);

Dobbs Ferry: 316 (7);

Tarrytown: 285 (2);

Mount Kisco: 281 (6);

Bedford: 253 (6);

Rye City: 207 (5);

Croton-on-Hudson: 203 (10);

North Castle: 201 (5);

Elmsford: 196 (6);

New Castle: 190 (8);

Rye Brook: 180 (3);

Mamaroneck Town: 170 (3);

Pelham: 158 (0);

Ossining Town: 155 (3);

North Salem: 144 (5);

Tuckahoe: 137 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 132 (5);

Pleasantville: 123 (4);

Pelham Manor: 111 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 106 (4);

Ardsley: 93 (0);

Irvington: 82 (2);

Larchmont: 68 (2);

Bronxville: 65 (1);

Buchanan: 35 (2);

Pound Ridge: 28 (1).

“We’re going to see blips up and down in terms of the numbers, but the general trend line has been dramatically down,” Latimer said. “Compared to where we were even three weeks ago, the numbers are good.”

