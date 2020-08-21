COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester County, though the state has the least number of hospitalizations for the virus in five months.

There have now been 36,621 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester residents out of 482,384 who have been tested for the virus. The total positive infection rate has dropped to 7.6 percent.

There have been 1,449 COVID-19 deaths reported in Westchester since the pandemic first struck New Rochelle in early March before rapidly spreading throughout the region.

A breakdown of cumulative positive and active cases in Westchester, by municipality, as of Friday, Aug. 21, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,597 (157);

New Rochelle: 3,181 (26);

Mount Vernon: 2,830 (32);

White Plains: 1,913 (24);

Port Chester: 1,314 (15);

Peekskill: 1,045 (14);

Ossining Village: 1,101 (8);

Greenburgh: 1,239 (25);

Cortlandt: 937 (15);

Yorktown: 751 (9);

Mount Pleasant: 598 (6);

Mamaroneck Village: 487 (9);

Eastchester: 464 (3);

Sleepy Hollow: 435 (19);

Harrison: 433 (3);

Somers: 409 (6);

Scarsdale: 371 (3);

Dobbs Ferry: 333 (1);

Tarrytown: 300 (1);

Mount Kisco: 290 (1);

Bedford: 269 (3);

Rye City: 221 (2);

North Castle: 219 (3);

New Castle: 215 (2);

Elmsford: 213 (2);

Croton-on-Hudson: 212 (2);

Rye Brook: 191 (2);

Mamaroneck Town: 177 (0);

Pelham: 174 (3);

Ossining Town: 160 (2);

North Salem: 150 (1);

Tuckahoe: 143 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 140 (1);

Pleasantville: 136 (0);

Pelham Manor: 124 (4);

Lewisboro: 122 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 111 (0);

Ardsley: 102 (1);

Bronxville: 88 (1);

Irvington: 87 (0);

Larchmont: 75 (0);

Buchanan: 42 (2);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 7,452,267 New Yorkers have been tested for the virus, with 428,512 testing positive. There have been 25,278 fatalities statewide since the pandemic began.

