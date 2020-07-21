COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester County continues to drop as the Hudson Valley region continues to recover from the pandemic.

There are currently 446 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester as of Tuesday, July 21, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health. The number is down from a peak of more than 10,000 active cases in mid-April.

According to the state’s Department of Health, 350,693 Westchester residents - approximately 35 percent of the population - have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 35,587 (10.1 percent) positive cases.

There have been 1,440 COVID-19 fatalities since the first hotspot for the virus cropped up in New Rochelle in March.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, as of Tuesday, July 21, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,278 (96 active cases);

New Rochelle: 3,122 (37);

Mount Vernon: 2,764 (33);

White Plains: 1,866 (28);

Port Chester: 1,281 (24);

Greenburgh: 1,185 (24);

Ossining Village: 1,076 (6);

Peekskill: 1,009 (27);

Cortlandt: 884 (17);

Yorktown: 724 (19);

Mount Pleasant: 583 (11);

Eastchester: 459 (8);

Mamaroneck Village: 446 (6);

Sleepy Hollow: 408 (7);

Harrison: 408 (3);

Scarsdale: 366 (6);

Dobbs Ferry: 327 (6);

Tarrytown: 296 (5);

Mount Kisco: 286 (4);

Bedford: 264 (8);

Rye City: 215 (8);

Elmsford: 211 (4);

Croton-on-Hudson: 208 (2);

North Castle: 205 (2);

New Castle: 205 (2);

Rye Brook: 185 (1);

Mamaroneck Town: 176 (2);

Pelham: 162 (2);

Ossining Town: 157 (1);

North Salem: 148 (2);

Tuckahoe: 138 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 135 (2);

Pleasantville: 127 (1);

Pelham Manor: 117 (4);

Lewisboro: 114 (3);

Briarcliff Manor: 109 (3);

Ardsley: 96 (3);

Bronxville: 84 (12);

Irvington: 84 (3);

Larchmont: 71 (2);

Buchanan: 38 (2);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Since the pandemic began, 5,230,981 COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, resulting in 408,181 positive cases. There have been 25,058 virus-related deaths statewide since mid-March.

