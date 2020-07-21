COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester County continues to drop as the Hudson Valley region continues to recover from the pandemic.
There are currently 446 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester as of Tuesday, July 21, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health. The number is down from a peak of more than 10,000 active cases in mid-April.
According to the state’s Department of Health, 350,693 Westchester residents - approximately 35 percent of the population - have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 35,587 (10.1 percent) positive cases.
There have been 1,440 COVID-19 fatalities since the first hotspot for the virus cropped up in New Rochelle in March.
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, as of Tuesday, July 21, according to the Department of Health:
- Yonkers: 7,278 (96 active cases);
- New Rochelle: 3,122 (37);
- Mount Vernon: 2,764 (33);
- White Plains: 1,866 (28);
- Port Chester: 1,281 (24);
- Greenburgh: 1,185 (24);
- Ossining Village: 1,076 (6);
- Peekskill: 1,009 (27);
- Cortlandt: 884 (17);
- Yorktown: 724 (19);
- Mount Pleasant: 583 (11);
- Eastchester: 459 (8);
- Mamaroneck Village: 446 (6);
- Sleepy Hollow: 408 (7);
- Harrison: 408 (3);
- Scarsdale: 366 (6);
- Dobbs Ferry: 327 (6);
- Tarrytown: 296 (5);
- Mount Kisco: 286 (4);
- Bedford: 264 (8);
- Rye City: 215 (8);
- Elmsford: 211 (4);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 208 (2);
- North Castle: 205 (2);
- New Castle: 205 (2);
- Rye Brook: 185 (1);
- Mamaroneck Town: 176 (2);
- Pelham: 162 (2);
- Ossining Town: 157 (1);
- North Salem: 148 (2);
- Tuckahoe: 138 (2);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 135 (2);
- Pleasantville: 127 (1);
- Pelham Manor: 117 (4);
- Lewisboro: 114 (3);
- Briarcliff Manor: 109 (3);
- Ardsley: 96 (3);
- Bronxville: 84 (12);
- Irvington: 84 (3);
- Larchmont: 71 (2);
- Buchanan: 38 (2);
- Pound Ridge: 29 (0).
Since the pandemic began, 5,230,981 COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, resulting in 408,181 positive cases. There have been 25,058 virus-related deaths statewide since mid-March.
