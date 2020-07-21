Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality. Photo Credit: Westchester County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester County continues to drop as the Hudson Valley region continues to recover from the pandemic.

There are currently 446 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester as of Tuesday, July 21, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health. The number is down from a peak of more than 10,000 active cases in mid-April.

According to the state’s Department of Health, 350,693 Westchester residents - approximately 35 percent of the population - have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 35,587 (10.1 percent) positive cases.

There have been 1,440 COVID-19 fatalities since the first hotspot for the virus cropped up in New Rochelle in March.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, as of Tuesday, July 21, according to the Department of Health:

  • Yonkers: 7,278 (96 active cases);
  • New Rochelle: 3,122 (37);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,764 (33);
  • White Plains: 1,866 (28);
  • Port Chester: 1,281 (24);
  • Greenburgh: 1,185 (24);
  • Ossining Village: 1,076 (6);
  • Peekskill: 1,009 (27);
  • Cortlandt: 884 (17);
  • Yorktown: 724 (19);
  • Mount Pleasant: 583 (11);
  • Eastchester: 459 (8);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 446 (6);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 408 (7);
  • Harrison: 408 (3);
  • Scarsdale: 366 (6);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 327 (6);
  • Tarrytown: 296 (5);
  • Mount Kisco: 286 (4);
  • Bedford: 264 (8);
  • Rye City: 215 (8);
  • Elmsford: 211 (4);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 208 (2);
  • North Castle: 205 (2);
  • New Castle: 205 (2);
  • Rye Brook: 185 (1);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 176 (2);
  • Pelham: 162 (2);
  • Ossining Town: 157 (1);
  • North Salem: 148 (2);
  • Tuckahoe: 138 (2);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 135 (2);
  • Pleasantville: 127 (1);
  • Pelham Manor: 117 (4);
  • Lewisboro: 114 (3);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 109 (3);
  • Ardsley: 96 (3);
  • Bronxville: 84 (12);
  • Irvington: 84 (3);
  • Larchmont: 71 (2);
  • Buchanan: 38 (2);
  • Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Since the pandemic began, 5,230,981 COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, resulting in 408,181 positive cases. There have been 25,058 virus-related deaths statewide since mid-March.

