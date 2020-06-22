COVID-19: Here Are New Rules Restaurants Are Implementing For Indoor Dining In Phase 3

With the Hudson Valley and Long Island on pace to enter Phase 3 of reopening the economy, restaurants are taking certain precautions to ensure that there isn’t a spike in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

As of Tuesday, June 23, the Hudson Valley will be permitted to open restaurants to limited indoor dining, though there will be strict restrictions that have been mandated by the state. Long Island starts the third-phase of the four-phase process the next day, on Wednesday, June 24.

In Phase 3, limited indoor dining will be permitted, as well as personal care service businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though there will be restrictions in place and guidelines to follow.

Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables -- indoors and outdoors -- will also be separated by six feet.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy.

Disposable masks and gloves will be provided for diners at some establishments, with sanitizing stations provided for workers. There will also be more stringent disinfectant rules in place as set forth by the state.

Some restaurants are taking additional measures, including restricting seating by reservation only, as well as COVID-19 screenings for staff and diners before being permitted to enter eateries.

Diners will also be asked to leave contact information at restaurants to ensure proper contact tracing in the event of a positive COVID-19 case after reopening.

Complete guidelines for restaurants and diners in New York provided by state health officials can be found here.

