Know Them? 3 Teens Steal Alcohol From CVS In Rye Brook: Police

The theft happened on Sunday, May 28 just after 5:30 p.m., when three male suspects believed to be teenagers stole several cases of alcohol from a CVS located in Rye Brook at 182 South Ridge St., according to Rye Brook Police.

Police released the following description of the suspects:

One suspect is described as a white male with blonde hair who was wearing a black Nike T-shirt and black pants;

The second suspect is described as a white male with dark hair who was wearing a black graphic T-shirt and grey shorts;

The third suspect is described as a stocky Hispanic male who was wearing a green Muhammad Ali T-shirt, black shorts, and wearing a chain around his neck.

All three suspects can be seen in an image taken from a surveillance video that was released by authorities on social media.

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call Detective Marc Rampolla at 914-939-8081.

