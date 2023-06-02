Fair 82°

Know Them? 3 Teens Steal Alcohol From CVS In Rye Brook: Police

Police are asking for help from the public in identifying three teenagers who they say stole several cases of alcoholic beverages from a CVS in Westchester. 

The three suspects, believed to be teenagers, are depicted in surveillance footage from the CVS location that was released by police.
Ben Crnic
The theft happened on Sunday, May 28 just after 5:30 p.m., when three male suspects believed to be teenagers stole several cases of alcohol from a CVS located in Rye Brook at 182 South Ridge St., according to Rye Brook Police.

Police released the following description of the suspects: 

  • One suspect is described as a white male with blonde hair who was wearing a black Nike T-shirt and black pants;
  • The second suspect is described as a white male with dark hair who was wearing a black graphic T-shirt and grey shorts;
  • The third suspect is described as a stocky Hispanic male who was wearing a green Muhammad Ali T-shirt, black shorts, and wearing a chain around his neck.

All three suspects can be seen in an image taken from a surveillance video that was released by authorities on social media. 

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call Detective Marc Rampolla at 914-939-8081. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

