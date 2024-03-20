Dozens Of Violations Found During Truck Inspection Detail In Rye, Police Say

The inspection detail, held on Saturday, March 16, was held by the City of Rye Police Department to increase safety on roadways and make sure commercial vehicles were following rules and regulations.

During the detail, officers found a total of 24 violations, including:

Five out-of-service violations;

Three violations involving service breaks;

One load securement violation;

One log book violation.

Officers also found that one vehicle was 9,550 pounds, or 42 percent, over its allowed weight, which can pose a "serious safety concern" to the public and contribute to wear on roadways, police said.

The department said it would continue to conduct similar safety inspections and weight enforcement on a "regular basis."

