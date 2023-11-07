Door-To-Door Scam Alert: Police Warn Of Fake 'Contractors' In Rye

These purported "contractors" have been reported in several Rye neighborhoods, the City of Rye Police Department announced on Monday, Nov. 6.

According to the department, the scammers will knock on residents' doors, tell them they just happened to be in the neighborhood, and then claim that they need services such as driveway sealing, new steps, or other work.

The "contractors" will then ask for a large upfront payment before starting any work. However, after receiving the funds, they will disappear with the money. Additionally, they have also started work without any authorization in order to pressure residents into giving them the job, police said.

The scammers claiming to be contractors are not trained, licensed, or insured. The department also warned that actual professional contractors will never go door-to-door in an attempt to find work and anyone soliciting business from residents must be vetted by police and issued a permit by City Hall.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to call Rye Police at (914) 967-1234.

