This Northern Westchester Eatery Added To Michelin Guide

La Bastide By Andrea Calstier, located in North Salem at 721 Titicus Rd. (Route 116), is one of 12 new additions to the Michelin Guide, which helps readers discover the best restaurants by listing establishments well-received by its reviewers.

In its write-up of the establishment, Michelin reviewers wrote that the restaurant's "soothing design perfectly complements sweeping views of the pastoral landscape."

"Each dish is more imaginative and creative than the next," the reviewers wrote.

The restaurant, founded by husband and wife Chef Andrea Calstier and General Manager Elena Oliver, aims to give visitors a taste of southern France.

"We wanted every aspect, from the food to the ambiance, to be a genuine expression of our deep love for our region, Provence, and its culinary specialties as well as a reflection of the lifestyle of French southerners," the duo explains on the eatery's website.

Michelin reviewers highlighted dishes such as the salade vert, which they wrote is "so much more with grilled gem lettuce paired with poached celtuce finished with cured egg yolk, nettle puree, and an olive oil sabayon."

The reviewers also added that the restaurant's squab breast served with rosemary and fig leaf as well as a puree of smoked eggplant is a "convincing dish from start to finish."

In addition to being featured in the Michelin Guide, La Bastide has also been highlighted for its wine offerings by Wine Spectator, which included it on its list of winners of the 2024 Restaurant Awards.

If you're interested in stopping by, the restaurant's full menu can be viewed by clicking here to visit its website.

Meanwhile, the eatery's full Michelin Guide write-up can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.