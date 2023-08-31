The Impact Of Drugs In Our Communities: Join St. John's Riverside Hospital Webinar

Date: Wednesday, September 20th

Time: 12:00 PM (EDT)

Join Dr. Stephanie Widmer, DO Emergency Medicine Physician & Director of Medical Toxicology at St. John’s Riverside Hospital. With her expertise, we will delve into the complex landscape of drug-related concerns that affect our families and friends in the community.

Key topics to be covered:

Understanding the current drug landscape

Effects on individuals and communities

Steps towards prevention and support

To secure your spot and gain valuable insights, please RSVP by registering through the following link: Webinar Registration Link.

By participating in this webinar, you are taking a crucial step in being part of the solution. Together, we can equip ourselves with knowledge and strategies to combat the challenges posed by drugs in our neighborhoods.