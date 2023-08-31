The Impact Of Drugs In Our Communities: Join St. John's Riverside Hospital Webinar

- Date: Wednesday, September 20th
- Time: 12:00 PM (EDT)
Join Dr. Stephanie Widmer, DO Emergency Medicine Physician & Director of Medical Toxicology at St. John’s Riverside Hospital. With her expertise, we will delve into the complex landscape of drug-related concerns that affect our families and friends in the community.
Key topics to be covered:
- Understanding the current drug landscape
- Effects on individuals and communities
- Steps towards prevention and support
To secure your spot and gain valuable insights, please RSVP by registering through the following link: Webinar Registration Link.
By participating in this webinar, you are taking a crucial step in being part of the solution. Together, we can equip ourselves with knowledge and strategies to combat the challenges posed by drugs in our neighborhoods.