The Impact Of Drugs In Our Communities: Join St. John's Riverside Hospital Webinar

The fight against drug-related challenges in our communities continues, and knowledge is our most powerful tool. St. John’s Riverside Hospital is committed to addressing this critical issue and invites you to a special webinar.

Dr. Stephanie Widmer, DO Emergency Medicine Physician & Director of Medical Toxicology at St. John’s Riverside Hospital will discuss drug-related concerns that affect our community. Photo Credit: St. John's Riverside Hospital
  • Date: Wednesday, September 20th
  • Time: 12:00 PM (EDT)

Join Dr. Stephanie Widmer, DO Emergency Medicine Physician & Director of Medical Toxicology at St. John’s Riverside Hospital. With her expertise, we will delve into the complex landscape of drug-related concerns that affect our families and friends in the community.

Key topics to be covered:

  • Understanding the current drug landscape
  • Effects on individuals and communities
  • Steps towards prevention and support

To secure your spot and gain valuable insights, please RSVP by registering through the following link: Webinar Registration Link.

By participating in this webinar, you are taking a crucial step in being part of the solution. Together, we can equip ourselves with knowledge and strategies to combat the challenges posed by drugs in our neighborhoods.

