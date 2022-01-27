Contact Us
Rivertowns Daily Voice serves Dobbs Ferry, Hastings & Irvington
Return to your home site

Menu

Rivertowns Daily Voice serves Dobbs Ferry, Hastings & Irvington

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COVID-19: New 'Stealth Omicron' Strain Identified In New York
Politics

Poll Reveals How Trump Would Fare In Potential 2024 Rematch Against Biden

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden
Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden Photo Credit: White House

A newly released poll found out who Americans favor if the 2024 presidential election turns out to be a Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch.

Poll
If the 2024 presidential election were a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who would you vote for?
Current Results

If the 2024 presidential election were a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who would you vote for?

  • Biden
    53%
  • Trump
    42%
  • Neither
    5%
  • Undecided
    0%

Marquette Law School conducted two hypothetical head-to-head matchups for the 2024 presidential election to see which candidate had the most support as of January 2022.

According to the poll, 43 percent of adult Americans would support President Joe Biden in a one-on-one matchup, while 33 percent would be voting for Trump.

The results also found that 16 percent would prefer an entirely different candidate, and 6 percent stated they would not vote.

Pollsters also surveyed voters about a potential race between Biden and Florida Gov. Rob DeSantis, which saw Biden garner 41 percent of the vote to the governor’s 33 percent.

In that case, 18 percent would prefer a different candidate, and 8 percent would not vote, according to the poll.

The complete results of the Marquette Law School poll can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.