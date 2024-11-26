Police Increase Presence At Schools Amid Social Media Concerns In Hastings-On-Hudson

The Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department announced the enhanced security measures in a statement from Chief David A. Dosin on Tuesday, Nov. 26, emphasizing that no threats have been made to the schools but that the department is taking precautions to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the community.

“The safety and well-being of our children and everyone in our schools is a top priority,” Chief Dosin wrote, adding, “For this reason, we have increased police presence in and around our schools. This is out of an abundance of caution.”

The decision follows heightened emotions expressed on social media regarding the school district, the statement said. While no specific threats have been identified, the department is collaborating with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the Westchester Real-Time Crime Center, and school security personnel to ensure safety.

“We want to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff,” Dosin added.

The department is urging residents to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity by contacting the police desk at 914-478-2344. Emergencies should be reported by dialing 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.