Police & Fire

Police Investigating After Shots Fired Incident In Westchester County

Police are asking the public for information after shots were fired in Westchester County.
Photo Credit: Diego Parra via Pixabay

It happened in the area of Maple Place in Yonkers on the evening of Friday, Aug. 27.

The Yonkers Police Department said a suspect or suspects fired several shots in the direction of a possible victim. No injuries were reported.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police reported.

Police said additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7724.

