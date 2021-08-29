Police Investigating After Shots Fired Incident In Westchester County

Police are asking the public for information after shots were fired in Westchester County.

It happened in the area of Maple Place in Yonkers on the evening of Friday, Aug. 27.

Yonkers Police investigate Maple Place shooting incident 08/27/2021 - Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives are... Posted by Yonkers Police Department on Friday, August 27, 2021

The Yonkers Police Department said a suspect or suspects fired several shots in the direction of a possible victim. No injuries were reported.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police reported.

Police said additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7724.

