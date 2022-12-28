Dobbs Ferry Man Accused Of Assaulting 2 Teens, Throwing 1 Through Window

A Westchester County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two teens and throwing one through a storefront window, officials said.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 5:30 p.m., 62-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident Vincent Pappas threw a 15-year-old boy through a storefront window in Dobbs Ferry on Main Street, and assaulted a second 15-year-old in the same incident, according to an announcement by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah from Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Pappas then allegedly resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

The 15-year-old victim thrown through a window was taken to Westchester Medical Center for a punctured lung, a cervical spine fracture, and numerous cuts, Rocah said.

Pappas was arraigned in court on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and charged with the following:

First-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Third-degree criminal mischief;

Third-degree assault;

Resisting arrest;

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

