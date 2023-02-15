Woman Who Dedicated Life To Helping Less Fortunate Dies At Age 54, From Hastings-On-Hudson

A woman from Westchester County who dedicated much of her life to social service has died at the age of 54.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Sonia Daley died on Friday, Feb. 10 at the age of 54, according to her obituary.

Born in New York City in 1968, Daley earned both a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Staten Island and a Master of Arts from the New School of Social Research before starting her career in social work, joining a resurgent settlement house movement in New York City.

Eventually, Daley became manager at the historic Grand Street Settlement House in New York City, serving the less fortunate there for several years. During this time, she also served as an adjunct professor at the College of New Rochelle.

In addition to her career, Daley also volunteered much of her time to civic organizations including the Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, where she served with the Women’s Ministry and the Visitation Ministry.

Daley's obituary said much of her service was fueled by her Christian faith.

"Baptized into the Christian faith during early childhood, Sonia’s life was marked by a rare combination of professional accomplishment, personal fulfillment, and civic engagement, all driven by the commitment to make her life an instrument of God’s will," her obituary said.

Daley was also fond of her family, marrying her husband, Kirk, in 2000 and becoming a mother to three children.

Daley is survived by her husband; her children, Melannie, Kayla, and Liam; her father, David; her siblings, Kandette, Tonya, Mohammad, Sr., Tina, and Christopher; and many other family members.

A visitation service for Daley will be held on Friday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon located at 52 South 6th Ave., followed by a religious service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the same church.

