COVID-19: US To Lift Travel Ban For Vaccinated Foreign Nationals

Nicole Valinote
The new rules will take effect in November and include those who are impacted by the US travel ban, according to a report from USA Today. Photo Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay

The United States is planning to open travel for foreign nationals who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new policy was announced on Monday, Sept. 20 by Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 pandemic response coordinator.

Unvaccinated American travelers will have stricter testing requirements under the new policy, including showing proof of vaccination before boarding.

In addition, they'll need to show a negative COVID test within three days before entering the United States, Zients said.

