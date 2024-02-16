A Few Clouds and Windy 35°

Man Nabbed For Stealing From Unlocked Cars In Irvington, Police Say

A man has been charged in connection with a string of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Westchester, police announced. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Kindle Canva
Ben Crnic
Email me

The suspect, Gary Greene, was arrested in connection with several larcenies from unlocked vehicles in Irvington, the village's police department announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14. 

According to Irvington Police, Greene's arrest followed a string of incidents in which valuables had been stolen from vehicles left unlocked during the evening hours. More information about where and when these incidents occurred was not released. 

Police did not release either Greene's age or place of residence.

The department used the incidents as an example to urge residents to take measures to protect their property, including: 

  • Locking vehicles;
  • Removing valuables from vehicles;
  • Parking them in well-lit areas;
  • Using security devices;
  • Reporting any suspicious activity. 

