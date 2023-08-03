Legislator James Nolan Joins St. John's Riverside Hospital For Annual Back To School Drive

They will be collecting essential supplies like backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, loose-leaf paper, binders, crayons, glue, hand sanitizers, tissues, and disinfectant wipes.
For drop off donations, visit St. John's Hospital through August 29 at 967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY. Collection boxes are in the lobby of the three SJRH pavilions.
Donations pickup will take place August 31 from 3-5pm at Homefield House, 911 Saw Mill River Road, Yonkers, NY.
Email Legislatornolan15@gmail.com if you would like to donate new school supplies. The last day to donate is August 29.