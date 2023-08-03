A Few Clouds 67°

Legislator James Nolan Joins St. John's Riverside Hospital For Annual Back To School Drive

Legislator James Nolan has joined forces with St. John's Riverside Hospital for the second annual back to school drive.

Legislator James Nolan is teaming up with St. John's Riverside Hospital to collect essential supplies for a back to school drive. Photo Credit: St. John's Riverside Hospital
They will be collecting essential supplies like backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, loose-leaf paper, binders, crayons, glue, hand sanitizers, tissues, and disinfectant wipes.

For drop off donations, visit St. John's Hospital through August 29 at 967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY. Collection boxes are in the lobby of the three SJRH pavilions.

Donations pickup will take place August 31 from 3-5pm at Homefield House, 911 Saw Mill River Road, Yonkers, NY.

Email Legislatornolan15@gmail.com if you would like to donate new school supplies. The last day to donate is August 29.

