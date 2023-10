The Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department released an image of the woman on social media after finding her near the Five Corners Nursery on Farragut Avenue.

According to the department, the woman was unable to stand without help.

Anyone with any information regarding the woman's identity is asked to call police at 914-478-2344.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

