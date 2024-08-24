Irvington School District Taps New Technology, Innovation Director

Jerrod Blair's appointment as the Irvington Union Free School District's new director of technology and innovation was announced by the district on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Blair, who was chosen after a long search process, will start in the position on Friday, Sept. 6. According to the district, he is a "standout" in the field and has led professional learning communities on topics including AI and project-based learning.

"Dr. Blair is an experienced, authentic, and innovative educator who is passionate about the purposeful integration of technology and supporting teachers, students, and parents in navigating emerging technologies,” said Irvington Superintendent Mara Ratesic.

Ratesic continued, "He has experience with multiple student information systems, including Infinite Campus, cybersecurity and data protection planning, and leading various technology teams including network engineers, technology specialists, and data team members.”

Before his new role, Blair worked as a director of technology and innovation in the Croton-Harmon Union Free School District. He has also served as a STEM supervisor and a middle and high school science teacher.

Blair expressed his excitement at taking on the new position: "This District’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and nurturing each student’s unique potential resonates with my values and vision as an educator."

"I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated educators, staff, and community to continue fostering an innovative and supportive learning environment for all our students," Blair added.

He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Manhattanville College, as well as a Master of Education, an advanced certificate in educational technology, and a Bachelor of Arts in biological sciences from the State University of New York University at Buffalo.

