Impaired Driver Knocks Fire Hydrant Into Dobbs Ferry Home

The incident happened on Saturday, April 27 just before 5 p.m., when a single-car crash occurred at the intersection of Ashford Avenue and Storm Street in Dobbs Ferry, according to the village's police department.

Arriving officers soon found a gray 2019 Audi SUV resting on the front lawn of an Ashford Avenue residence, police said.

According to the department, it was soon determined that the Audi had been traveling westbound on Ashford Avenue before failing to navigate a turn in the road, resulting in the vehicle hitting a fire hydrant and sending it into a nearby residence.

Luckily, no injuries were reported at the home, police said.

An investigation into the crash found that the driver, a 69-year-old Dobbs Ferry man whose name was not released, had been driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol. He was arrested and was later released, the department said.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call the department at 914-693-5500.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.