Hearing Loss Issues?

This is your chance to learn about new remedies and procedures to help mitigate the effects for hearing loss.
RSVP today here if you are interested in joining.
St. John’s Riverside Hospital is hosting a webinar on hearing loss, “What to Know About Hearing Loss,” on June 14th at 11a.m. It features Michael Tom, MD and Chief of Otolarynology.
This is your chance to learn about new remedies and procedures to help mitigate the effects for hearing loss.
RSVP today here if you are interested in joining.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE