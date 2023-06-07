Haze Smoke 63°

Hearing Loss Issues?

St. John’s Riverside Hospital is hosting a webinar on hearing loss, “What to Know About Hearing Loss,” on June 14th at 11a.m. It features Michael Tom, MD and Chief of Otolarynology.

"What did you say?" "Speak up." "I didn't hear you." Are you saying these types of phrases too often?
by St. John's Riverside Hospital
This is your chance to learn about new remedies and procedures to help mitigate the effects for hearing loss.

RSVP today here if you are interested in joining.

