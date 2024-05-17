Register Today! Click here.
First Signs — The Impact Of A Stroke On Your Mind & Body
Join us on May 22nd at noon for a Webinar regarding the FIRST SIGNS – The Impact of a Stroke on Your Mind & Body. Dominique Petit-Frere, BSN, RN, the STROKE Program Coordinator & Clinical Resource, will host this webinar and provide you with warning signs.