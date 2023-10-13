Dobbs Ferry Restaurant To Celebrate Reopening After Closing For 2 Years

Piccola Trattoria, located in Dobbs Ferry, will be celebrating its grand reopening at 23 Ceder St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m., the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce announced.

The eatery, originally located at 41 Cedar St., had to close in November 2021 after its original building became part of an ongoing development project and was mired in construction.

Although the decision to close had been "difficult and emotional," according to Chef Sergio Pennacchio, the restaurant was able to bounce back and find a new location down the street, which opened for business in early October.

The restaurant is well-known for its offerings of homemade pasta, including cannelloni, gnocchi, and pappardelle. It is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

