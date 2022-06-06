National Recall Issued For Rainbox Sprinkles Products

A popular rainbow sprinkle product is being recalled, according to federal health officials.

Illinois-based Wilton Industries initiated a voluntary recall of certain lots of Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix that may contain milk and could still be on store shelves, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an alert on Monday, June 6.

According to the FDA, the undeclared allergen is not declared on the product label after the issue was discovered earlier this month.

Recalled items include:

Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles with the lot numbers 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, 21022Z;

Rainbow Sprinkles Mix with lot numbers 21005Z and 21111Z.

The lot codes can be found on the bottom of the containers (pictured above). The recalled items were distributed nationally both in retail stores and online.

FDA officials said that “consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

“These products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors nationwide.”

