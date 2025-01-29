Burning Lithium Battery Sparks Garbage Truck Fire In Dobbs Ferry

The incident happened in Dobbs Ferry on Tuesday, Jan. 28, around 8 a.m., when the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department was dispatched to the Department of Public Works Garage for reports of a garbage truck fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the smoke was coming from the back of the truck. After the vehicle’s load was dumped, crews discovered a burning lithium-ion battery in the middle of the pile, the department said.

With help from the village, firefighters pulled apart the pile and removed the hazardous battery. The Westchester County Department of Emergency Services Hazardous Materials team was then contacted to ensure its safe disposal.

The fire department urged residents to follow proper disposal guidelines for lithium-ion batteries to prevent dangerous incidents like this.

