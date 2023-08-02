27-Year-Old Nonprofit Worker Dies After Tree Falls On Car In Dobbs Ferry

The incident happened on Saturday, July 29 just before 7:30 p.m., when police in Dobbs Ferry responded to the area of Walgrove Avenue on a report of a tree falling on a car, trapping a victim inside.

According to Dobbs Ferry Police, officers and firefighters realized that the driver had been killed upon arriving at the scene.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Danilo Gomez, an employee of the Children's Village nonprofit organization in Dobbs Ferry, was officially pronounced dead at the scene by Greenburgh paramedics.

Walgrove Avenue was later closed to traffic as officers conducted an accident reconstruction investigation into the incident.

There were no other passengers in the car with Gomez at the time, police said, adding that the investigation into his death remains ongoing.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the Gomez family in this very difficult and sad time," Dobbs Ferry Police said in a prepared release about the incident.

